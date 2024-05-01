Historic Newport Bermuda Race Announces New Starting Location at Fort Adams State Park

In a historic development marking its 118th year, the Newport Bermuda Race unveils a new starting location just off the shoreline of Fort Adams State Park. This significant shift in venue promises an exciting opportunity for spectators to witness the launch of the 636-mile journey, renowned for its challenge and tradition. The event, free and open to the public, will kick off with the Starting Line Party on Friday, June 21st, from 12 to 4 p.m.

Visitors can expect an immersive experience complete with live coverage, aerial views displayed on an outdoor screen, and expert commentary from North Sails President and current Bermuda Race Record-holder Ken Read, alongside professional local sailor and coach Jesse Fielding. The Live Show, commencing with the first start of the Race at 2 p.m., will also be streamed live on bermudarace.com.

Admittance and parking for the race village are complimentary, with additional transportation options available via Providence Ferry, Jamestown Ferry, and Water Taxis. Fort Adams State Park will host an array of local Food Trucks and a Regatta Bar offering New England fare, Bermuda’s renowned Goslings Rum, and Rhode Island’s own Whalers Beer. This family-friendly event will feature various attractions, including:

Live performance by The Ravers, a local Newport reggae band, from 12 to 1:30 pm

Newport Artillery demonstration culminating in a cannon signal to mark the Race’s start at 2 pm

PGA Trophy photo op and putting green experience

Sustainability and local non-profit education booths

Race gear shopping

Oliver Hazard Perry tall ship tours

Guided tours of the historic Fort Adams

Expressing enthusiasm for the transformative approach, Race Chair Andrew Kallfelz from Jamestown, Rhode Island, stated, “The Bermuda Race Organizing Committee, with support from the State of Rhode Island and other partners, has been able to invest in transforming this hallmark biennial event into a celebration for the sailors, their families, and fans alike.”

Race Organizers encourage visitors to view the full schedule and RSVP for free on Eventbrite to receive updates and planning assistance. For those unable to attend in person, the Newport Bermuda Race extends its global accessibility through the Starting Line Live Show, broadcast on bermudarace.com, offering sailing enthusiasts worldwide a front-row seat to the action.

