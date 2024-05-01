Aquidneck Island High School Robotics Team Places 5th in World Championship

Aquidneck Island Robotics FRC Team 78, known as AIR STRIKE, achieved a remarkable 5th place finish in the world after emerging victorious in their division at the prestigious FIRST World Championship held in Houston, Texas, from April 17 to April 20. AIR STRIKE, a community-based team consisting of 26 students hailing from 15 communities in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts, showcased exceptional talent and teamwork on the global stage.

The FIRST Robotics Competition (FRC) is an annual event conceptualized by inventor Dean Kamen, often referred to as “the varsity sport for the mind.” This unique competition provides high school students with the opportunity to apply engineering principles to design, prototype, and compete against other teams in a dynamic and intellectually stimulating environment.

AIR STRIKE’s journey in the 2024 FIRST season marked their 15th year participating in FRC. Following their outstanding performance at the Bridgewater State University District Event, where they secured the top seeded position and clinched first place, the team continued to demonstrate their prowess at subsequent events in Revere, MA, and Springfield, MA. These successes culminated in their qualification for the FRC Championship in Houston, a gathering of 600 teams from across the globe, divided into 8 divisions.

After excelling in the initial qualification matches, Team 78 was selected by the top-ranked team to join forces in competition. Their dominance continued as they remained undefeated in their divisional tournament, securing yet another first-place trophy and advancing to the interdivisional Einstein bracket. This marked a significant milestone for AIR STRIKE as they made their debut appearance in the Einstein playoff tournament, ultimately securing the 5th position overall.

As they return home to Newport, Team 78 – AIR STRIKE remains committed to their mission of fostering creativity, teamwork, and technological innovation within their communities and among students. Their remarkable achievement at the FIRST World Championship serves as a testament to their dedication, talent, and collaborative spirit, inspiring future generations of innovators and engineers.

