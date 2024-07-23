Historic Stone Wall at Miantonomi Park Restored

The historic stone wall at Miantonomi Park has been meticulously restored, rekindling its century-old charm.

Originally established as a public park in 1921, Miantonomi Park’s perimeter stone wall has been a hallmark, reflecting the iconic stone walls of Aquidneck Island. Interestingly, as discovered by Preserve Rhode Island, the Miantonomi Park wall’s construction is unique; unlike the traditional 18th and 19th-century dry-laid stone walls, it features a cement core while maintaining the appearance of a dry-laid wall. This early 20th-century technique was faithfully employed in the recent restoration.

“Stone walls on Aquidneck Island help create its special character and unique sense of place,” stated Valerie Talmage, Executive Director of Preserve Rhode Island. “Now, the wall along Girard Avenue at Miantonomi Park stands again to mark this special place, adding to the scenic beauty and historical setting of the North End. On behalf of the Scenic Aquidneck Coalition, we’re all delighted to take this step to enhance a historic site, make a spot more scenic, and contribute to the vitality of the area.”

