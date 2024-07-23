Obituary: Jack Kane (1933-2024)

Jack Kane, 90, of Newport passed away on July 19, 2024. He was surrounded by family for the past several weeks of his life. Jack had over sixty-seven years of marriage with the love of his life Mary Ellen who passed away on May 5, 2022. Jack was a proud Fifth Warder where he lived most of his life. Jack graduated from De La Salle Academy in 1953 where he played basketball, lettered in football and was twice chosen as an all-state player for offense and defense. Following graduation, Jack had several careers including working at the Casino Tennis Hall of Fame, worked for Gustave White Auctions, he managed the estate of Norman and Tamara Whitehouse, managed the residences on Goat Island, 25 years as a Newport Fire Fighter where he served 15 years as the union president representing his brothers to whom he remained loyal throughout his life. He spent many years working at Newport Tent Company and was the clubhouse manager of Newport Country Club where he was granted lifetime playing privileges in recognition of his dedication to the club and its members.

Jack loved sports. He coached pop warner football and St. Augustin CYO basketball, he was an avid golfer and longtime member of Green Valley Country Club. He was also a lifetime member of the Newport Ancient Order of Hibernians where he was the 2017 Hibernian of the Year, a member of the AOH Singers. He was also a lifetime member of the Newport Elks. Jack was a communicant at St. Augustin’s Church. In addition to his weekly attendance at mass he was a member of the choir for many years. He was always an active man, but his favorite activity was singing. His house was always filled with music. He sang with the Edward King House Chorus. His favorite time was Friday and Saturday nights at LaForge where Dave Manuel played the piano. Jack would join Dave to sing several songs with his signature closing Blueberry Hill.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents Philip and Lucy (Fatzi) Kane, his brothers Larry, Bernie (Kay), Phil (Mary), Francis “Lefty” (Jen) and is survived by his sister Dotty Graham (Bud).

He leaves his six children, Rachel Connerton (William), Thomas Kane (Carole), Jack Kane (Catherine), Peter Kane (Paige), Stephen Kane (Jeanne), Christine Downes (Timothy), his grandchildren, William Connerton (Kathleen), Christopher Connerton, Matthew Kane (Sara), Rebecca DeWitt (Ernest), Emily Kane, Riane Kane, Jamie Heller (Patrick), Kirby Kane, Jack Kane, Stephenie Kane, Patrick Downes (Alexandra),Melissa Akers (Michael), 20 great-grandchildren and one great- great granddaughter.

Our family is incredibly grateful to the women who provided care for our dad for the past two years. Their dedication was important to him and to all his children. They have our eternal thanks.

Visiting hours will be held Monday, July 29 from 4:00-7:00pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, July 30 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00am. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St. Augustin’s Church Building Fund, PO Box 357, Newport RI 02840, The Edward King House, 35 King St. Newport, RI, or the Rhode Island Special Olympics, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917 or online at specialolympicsri.org.

