Holidays at the Newport Mansions Expands to Include Chateau-sur-Mer, Opening Nov. 22

For the first time in more than 20 years, Holidays at the Newport Mansions will feature Chateau-sur-Mer decorated for the season and open for tours along with The Breakers, Marble House and The Elms.

These landmark historic houses of the Gilded Age will feature a total of nearly 30 Christmas trees decorated to complement the décor and theme of each room, along with a profusion of ornaments, poinsettias, garlands, wreaths, fresh floral arrangements and more.

The 15-foot-tall poinsettia tree in the Great Hall of The Breakers – made up of 150 poinsettia plants – provides a perfect holiday photo opportunity. A mailbox for letters to Santa Claus will be in The Breakers Welcome Center, and the gift stores in The Breakers, Marble House, The Elms and Chateau-sur-Mer will be stocked for holiday shopping.

Holidays at the Newport Mansions begins Nov. 22 and continues through Jan. 1, 2025. Chateau-sur-Mer and The Elms will be open only for part of that period; visitors should check the operating schedule at www.newportmansions.org/plan-a-visit. Rosecliff will also be open but not decorated.

In addition, for the fifth straight year, Sparkling Lights at The Breakers will dazzle visitors along a half-mile outdoor path illuminated with hundreds of thousands of colorful lights, including a new 60-foot lighted tunnel and a display that evokes water fountains. Holiday music will fill the evening air while fire pits on the back terrace and at The Breakers Welcome Center invite visitors to warm up and enjoy holiday treats and adult beverages for purchase.

Admission to Sparkling Lights at The Breakers requires a special ticket with a specific date and entry time; this ticket includes interior access to The Breakers during the same visit. Tour times are 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The gates close at 6:30 p.m. and the house and grounds close at 8 p.m. All dates for Sparkling Lights are below. Visit www.newportmansions.org/events/sparkling-lights-at-the-breakers to learn more.

The Preservation Society of Newport County, which owns and preserves the Newport Mansions, thanks its Partners in Preservation, BankNewport and Bartlett Tree Experts, and sponsor National Trust Insurance Services for their support of Sparkling Lights at The Breakers.

All Newport Mansions properties are closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, and will close at 2 p.m. on December 24. Visit www.newportmansions.org/ events/holidays-at-the- newport-mansions to learn more.

Complete List of Sparkling Lights Dates:

Friday, November 22

Saturday, November 23

Sunday, November 24

Friday, November 29

Saturday, November 30

Sunday, December 1

Thursday, December 5

Friday, December 6

Saturday, December 7

Sunday, December 8

Thursday, December 12

Friday, December 13

Sunday, December 15

Thursday, December 19

Friday, December 20

Saturday, December 21

Sunday, December 22

Monday, December 23

Thursday, December 26

Friday, December 27

Saturday, December 28

Sunday, December 29

