From Newport to Down Under: NUWC Engineers Complete First Submarine Maintenance Mission in Australia

In a landmark event marking a new chapter in the Australia, United Kingdom, United States (AUKUS) alliance, three engineers from the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport recently completed the first-ever Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) in Perth, Australia. Matthew George, Daniel Braman, and Dillon Savitzky, in-service engineering agents (ISEAs) specializing in handling systems, journeyed across the globe to work alongside the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) at HMAS Stirling. Their work represents a major step forward in realizing the AUKUS partnership’s vision to establish a sovereign, nuclear-powered submarine capability for Australia by the early 2030s.

The maintenance period, conducted aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776), reflects a historic return to Australian waters for U.S. submarine support operations—the first such maintenance effort since World War II. “The importance of this event cannot be overstated,” said Rear Adm. Lincoln Reifsteck, U.S. Navy AUKUS Integration and Acquisition program manager. “This is the first instance in history of a joint American-Australian team performing maintenance on a nuclear-powered attack submarine.”

STMPs, routine yet critical operations, typically span up to three weeks and allow for essential system repairs without requiring dry-docking. Braman, a seasoned 14-year Division Newport employee, reflected on the mission’s significance: “We’re the first ones doing a modernization in Perth, and no one can take that away from us.”

The team’s task involved conducting repairs and updates to the submarine’s thinline towed array handling system, a vital part of submarine sonar capabilities. Working with crew from the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) and Australian RAN counterparts, the team laid crucial groundwork for what will be an ongoing effort to support the future of Australian submarine warfare.

For George, a 22-year NUWC veteran, this trip was as much about passing on expertise as it was about technical work. “They certainly had a great thirst for knowledge, and they picked up everything pretty quickly,” he noted of his Australian colleagues. Savitzky, a second-class Navy diver, added that the team’s collaboration provided invaluable experience in underwater repairs, a demanding task requiring seamless coordination between topside engineers and divers.

The STMP effort also provided the Australians a firsthand look at the intricacies of maintaining nuclear-powered vessels, bridging an essential knowledge gap as the country builds its submarine infrastructure. “They’re going to be receiving these submarines at some point,” said Savitzky, “and they’re in the process of building up their infrastructure and capability. We were at the beginning of that process of integrating with a foreign military.”

Nick Savage, head of the Handling Systems Engineering Branch at NUWC, emphasized the high standards maintained by the team, calling George, Braman, and Savitzky among the best in their field. “When other entities can’t figure something out, they’ll call us,” said Savage. “Our role is the last line of defense to get something solved. It really requires a high-performing team, and that’s what we have here.”

As AUKUS leaders move forward with the plan to deliver sovereign, nuclear-powered submarine capabilities to Australia, the completion of the STMP in Perth is a milestone in preparing Australia’s fleet and personnel for the challenges of nuclear submarine operation.

