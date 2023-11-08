House of the Week: 7 bedroom private Middletown retreat hits the market for $1.7 million

1132 Green End Avenue | 7 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, 3346 sq ft | offered by Lila Delman Compass for $1,700,000.

Located only a mile from the Middletown beaches, within 3 miles from downtown Newport, and sited on 1.27 acres, this property is very private and in one of the best areas on the island. Offering 7-bedrooms and 4 bathrooms the 3300+ square foot home is perfect for large family gatherings, a summer retreat or a unique rental property.

Currently operated as a successful investment and catering to the Airbnb market, the home generates significant income.

The first floor provides multiple gathering and entertaining spaces, including a living room with fireplace that opens to a bright dining area with direct access to the outdoors. The kitchen is open and modern with a large pantry and is adjacent to the laundry room and oversized 2-car garage.

On the second floor, the main bedroom features an en-suite bath and a balcony, a second bedroom also has an en-suite bath with shower. Between the light-filled second and third floors are 5 additional bedrooms, baths and a bonus room. Enjoy this peaceful setting with views of farmland and trees with the convenience of town just minutes away.

