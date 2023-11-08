The Blackstone Team, formerly of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s, joins Compass, Rhode Island’s #1 Real Estate Brokerage

Compass announced Wednesday that The Blackstone Team, formerly of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, has affiliated with its Providence Office located at 369 South Main Street. Consistently recognized as one of the top producing sales teams on the East Side of Providence and Statewide, The Blackstone Team successfully closed over $81M+ in sales in 2022 and currently ranks among the top 10 producers in Rhode Island, based on 2023 closed sales volume.

The Blackstone Team, with licensees in Rhode Island, Massachusetts & Connecticut, is composed of Founder and Managing Partner, Nelson Taylor; Partners, Benjamin Kean, William Sherry, & Ben Guglielmi; and Sales Associates, Amy Barrett, Justin Russillo & Julien Jonfelix. The Team also includes Director of Client Services, Robin Lake; Marketing Director, Kelsey Gonsalves; and Associate Coordinator, Katie D’Amico. With over 70 years of collective real estate experience, each member of The Blackstone Team brings refined skillsets to the table with the single goal of providing its clients with the highest level of customer-service and sales results.

After careful thought and consideration, The Blackstone Team’s move to Compass was motivated by the Team’s pursuit of growth and desire to work alongside like-minded individuals. Nelson Taylor, Founder and Managing Partner, elaborated, “Compass is the real estate company of the future: team focused, growth oriented and technology driven. But most of all, Compass is mission-minded and aligns with our personal philosophies like no other company in the marketplace.”

“We consider it a true privilege that The Blackstone Team has elected to further elevate and grow its business in partnership with Compass,” commented Ryan Elsman, Strategic Lead & Sales Manager for Compass Rhode Island. “I was immediately struck by the Team’s shared passion, camaraderie, and forward-thinking, client-centric approach to real estate. I speak for our entire team in Providence when I say we are thrilled to “welcome home” this group of market-leading professionals.”

The Blackstone Team cites professionalism, perseverance, and passion as core pillars to its approach to client services. The Team prides itself on its unwavering commitment of time, energy, creativity and market-knowledge required to deliver beyond expectations. Outside of real estate, The Blackstone Team has volunteered across the city of Providence, helping with beautification projects with Friends of India Point Park and Save The Bay, as well as prepping meals at Crossroads of Rhode Island.

