House of the Week: Charming Narragansett ranch with stunning water views hits the market for $829,000

10 Pond View Road | Narragansett, RI | 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,034 sq ft | offered by Residential Properties Ltd for $829,000.

Look no further, your Narragansett retreat awaits. This charming 1950s ranch-style home sits on a triple lot facing Bluff Hill Cove.

The house boasts three bedrooms, one bathroom, and three bay windows in each of the bay-facing rooms that offer stunning water views. The hardwood floors have been newly refinished and the interior has been freshly painted. Additionally, there is a two-car garage and walk-up attic space with a cedar closet for additional storage and a large wrap-around driveway provides plenty of parking for guests visiting.

This home is perfect for those looking for a one-level living situation with saltwater views in a coveted waterfront neighborhood.

