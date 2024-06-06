Intoxicated Boater Runs 43 Foot Boat Aground On Martha’s Vineyard

On Friday, May 31st, an unexpected incident disrupted the quiet shores of Chappaquiddick Island. At approximately 9:40 PM, Trooper Zachary Bolcome of the State Police-Oak Bluffs Barracks received a notification from Dukes County dispatch about a large vessel that had run aground.

Upon arriving at the scene, Trooper Bolcome found the stranded vessel, identified as a 43-foot Hinckley Sport Boat 40C. The boat was located on the beach, where Trooper Bolcome, alongside Edgartown officers, encountered two men who were aboard at the time of the mishap.

The men explained to Trooper Bolcome that a navigational error had caused the accident. Trooper Bolcome then engaged with the boat’s operator, Riley Blizard, 32, of Cotuit. It was during this interaction that Trooper Bolcome noticed signs of impairment in Blizard.

Subsequently, Trooper Bolcome escorted Blizard and his passenger to Chappaquiddick Road, where he administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) to Blizard. The results of these tests led to Blizard’s arrest. He was then transported to Dukes County Jail for booking.

Blizard is scheduled to be arraigned at Edgartown District Court on charges of Operating a Boat Under the Influence of Liquor and Negligent Operation of a Boat. This incident underscores the critical importance of sober navigation to ensure safety on the waters surrounding the island.

