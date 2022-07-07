Ireland Returns Saturday To The Newport International Polo Series

The Newport International Polo Series welcomes back fan favorite Team Ireland this Saturday, July 9th after a 2-year pandemic pause in the hibernian rival’s unmatched run since the 1992 inaugural season.

The Emerald Isle’s top competitors are on the roster, to go head-to-head against USA in a splashy comeback, not to disappoint long-standing followers from throughout New England for a fierce 6-chukker competition, concluding with a field-side celebration of Irish inspiration.

“We are thrilled for the return of our rivals from Ireland. They are masterful players with excellent horsemanship and technical skill, so we welcome the challenge that we know they will bring on gameday. It has been several years to overcome travel restrictions for the Irish team to make it over to Newport. Team USA and all the fans are really looking forward to their return, and have a special itinerary planned for the occasion,” comments Dan Keating, International Polo Series founder and president.

Visit www.nptpolo.com for advanced ticket sales and full details on the USA vs. Ireland polo match and the Craic On après polo catered dinner.

The weekly polo matches every Saturday are an ideal conclusion to a summer’s day, in late afternoons in June through September, minutes away from the glittering beaches of Newport, where the pastoral setting of the International Polo Grounds at Glen Farm in Portsmouth enjoys afternoon breezes and cooling coastal effect of the Sakonnet’s east passage, is a welcome retreat in the peak of summer.

Last week’s match featured the championship of the USPA Northeastern Circuit Congressional Cup between finalists Glen Farm and Polombia. The battle was tight with back and forth scoring from both teams with Glen Farm edging out Polombia for a 9-8 victory, with Stuart Campbell of Glen Farm named the MVP of the match and his pony named Best Playing Pony. The winners from Glen Farm were awarded the tournament cup and prize money for their tournament win. Upcoming 2022 season highlights include several US City Challengers and 5 international rivalries in the 31st season of the Newport International Polo Series.

During this week’s match, prizes will be awarded to the most festive tailgate, picnic, or party decorated in the theme of the day (Irish).

