Jamestown dentist sentenced to state prison for child molestation

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Jamestown woman was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve 3 years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) after pleading to sexually assaulting a male victim under the age of 14 between 2016 and 2018. The Court ordered that the defendant surrender to prison authorities on July 18th.

Maria Asciolla, 60, entered an Alford plea to four counts of first-degree child molestation. In entering an Alford plea, the defendant, while maintaining a claim of innocence, admitted that the prosecution would have presented credible, legal evidence that would have led a judge or jury to return a guilty verdict. While the State objected to the Court’s acceptance of an Alford plea, in the eyes of the Court and for purposes of the legal system, the defendant is guilty and now convicted of first-degree child molestation.

At a hearing on June 27, 2022, before Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini, the Court sentenced the defendant to a total sentence of 25 years, with 3 years to serve at the ACI and 22 years suspended sentence with probation. The Court further issued a no contact order between the defendant and her victim. Additionally, the defendant is required to register as a sex offender, must attend sex offender counseling, and is subject to community supervision requirements under state law. The State recommended a total sentence of 40 years, with 15 years to serve in prison.

“Every child in Rhode Island deserves to grow up in a caring and safe environment, and yet we know all too well that this is not the case for far too many, including the victim here. Over the past five years alone, we have charged over 400 cases involving sexual assaults against children,” said Attorney General Neronha. “It is my hope that today’s result will bring a measure of justice for the victim, in this challenging and emotionally charged case. I thank the Jamestown Police Department for their outstanding work and partnership in the investigation and prosecution of this case.”

Had this case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that between 2016 and 2018, the defendant sexually assaulted a male relative under the age of 14, who was known to her, at a location in Jamestown.

“It is a very tragic case for everyone involved,” said Edward A. Mello, Chief of the Jamestown Police Department. “I commend the work of Detective Carlino and the Attorney General’s Office for the thorough investigation. One that began following the reports of concerned residents and led to this outcome.”

Detective Derek Carlino of the Jamestown Police Department and Assistant Attorney General Shannon Signore of the Office of the Attorney General conducted the investigation and prosecution of the case.

Asciolla formerly operated a dental practice in East Greenwich.

