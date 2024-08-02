Kate Leonard of Lila Delman Compass Brokers Third Highest Newport Sale of 2024

Lila Delman Compass has announced the successful sale of 27 Atlantic Avenue in Newport for $4.6 million. Kate Leonard, an agent from the Newport office of Lila Delman Compass, represented the seller in this notable transaction. According to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this sale ranks as the third highest in Newport for the year to date.

Known as ‘Sanctuary’, the property is situated off Ocean Drive and encompasses nearly an acre of land with panoramic views of the Atlantic Ocean. The residence features a pool, spa, and meticulously designed landscaping. Designer Shazalynn Cavin-Winfrey collaborated with the owners to infuse the home with a summer resort ambiance. The contemporary house boasts four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and 2,732 square feet of living space, along with private beach access.

“It is very rewarding to represent the sellers during this process,” commented Kate Leonard. “This special property is now continuing its legacy of making families happy—paying it forward, as these owners have done.”

Lila Delman Compass agents have been involved in three of the top six sales in Newport and nine of the top 20 sales in Newport County this year.

