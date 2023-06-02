Kira Greene of Compass Announces Significant Sale of Wayland Square Victorian

Providence, RI – June 2, 2023 – Compass, the leading real estate brokerage in Rhode Island, is thrilled to announce the successful sale of 34 Irving Ave, an exquisite Queen Anne Victorian home nestled in the heart of Wayland Square. The home, represented by Compass agent Kira Greene, closed for an impressive $1,605,000, exceeding the asking price by more than 12%.

Situated on a large corner lot in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Wayland Square, this remarkable home boasts six bedrooms and spans over 4,000 square feet, providing a spacious and elegant living environment. Built with meticulous craftsmanship in the late 19th century, 34 Irving Ave exemplifies timeless architectural beauty combined with modern comfort.

Representing both the buyer and seller in this transaction, Compass agent Kira Greene demonstrated her unparalleled expertise and commitment to achieving outstanding results for her clients. An agent on the East Side for the past decade, Kira’s exceptional negotiation skills and commitment to client satisfaction have earned her a reputation as a trusted and successful agent in the Providence area. Kira is ranked as one of the top three agents on the East Side and has landed a spot on the RealTrends America’s Best list consistently for the past six years.

“This remarkable property embodies the charm and grandeur of historic Providence, and I am honored to have represented both the buyer and seller in this significant transaction,” says Greene. “The East Side of Providence continues to be a highly sought-after location, and I am dedicated to helping clients find their dream homes in this incredible community.”

Compass’s Providence office on 369 S Main Street launched in January of this year and is already home to thirty top agents from Providence and the surrounding areas, including two of the top three producers on the East Side*. With cutting-edge technology and an unparalleled network of experienced agents across the country, Compass strives to deliver outstanding results for every client — from the first-time buyer to the seasoned seller.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

