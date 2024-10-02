Kira Greene of Compass Sells Historic College Hill Greek Revival for $1.7 Million

Compass has successfully brokered the sale of 102 Williams Street, a distinguished Greek Revival home located in the heart of College Hill, for an impressive $1.7 million. The property, originally constructed by renowned architect Sturgis Carpenter, boasts an array of exquisite architectural details, highlighted by four elegant porches that grace its facade.

The transaction was facilitated by Kira Greene, a Founding Agent at Compass Providence, who represented the seller, while Annie Becker from Lila Delman Compass’ Newport office represented the buyer.

With over 4,500 square feet spread across three levels, the residence embodies both grandeur and comfort, offering a unique blend of historic charm and modern convenience. “I’m thrilled to have successfully sold another stunning historic home in the College Hill neighborhood,” Greene remarked. “College Hill is an incredible place to live, and it was a pleasure to represent such a special property for my clients. When I take on a listing, I’m not just selling a house, but the unique lifestyle that comes with living in College Hill—its walkability, proximity to the beautiful Riverwalk, and the rich culture that Providence has to offer.”

Year to date, Kira Greene has established herself as a leading force in Rhode Island’s real estate market, ranking as the #3 Individual Agent statewide with over $46 million in closed sales volume. Notably, her influence extends to the East Side, where she has consistently been recognized as a top-selling agent. Greene’s accomplishments in the luxury sector are particularly remarkable, with 17 properties sold or listed for over $1 million across the state in 2024. This follows a successful 2023, in which she also ranked as the #3 Individual Agent in Rhode Island, closing more than $60 million in sales.

As the College Hill neighborhood continues to draw attention for its historical significance and vibrant community, this sale underscores the enduring appeal of Providence’s real estate market, particularly for those seeking homes that reflect both history and lifestyle.

