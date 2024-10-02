Obituary: Charles H Clarke (1939-2024)

Charles H Clarke, 84, of Portsmouth, died on September 28, 2024 at Heatherwood Nursing home in Newport, RI.

Charles was born in Newport, RI on November 16, 1939, He was the son of Charles and Marguerite (Marren) Clarke.

Charles worked at Raytheon for over 40 years. He served in the Army during the Korean War, and after the war, he worked at Sikorsky Helicopter in Connecticut. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with his family and “tinkering” in his shop.

Charles is survived by his Children, Robin Grover and Charles Stewart Clarke. He is also survived by his former wife, Ann Clarke and three granddaughters: Bethany Huzi, Katelyn Carkin and Sarah Grover, his Godson Fred Mello and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Colleen Clarke and his sister Noreen Mello.

Calling hours will be held on Friday October 4, 2024, from 10:00-12:30 pm in Memorial funeral Home 375 Broadway in Newport.

A Celebration of life will be immediately following the visitation, at 12:30.

Burial with military honors will follow in St. Columba Catholic Cemetery 465 Brown’s Lane in Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to donations@myggoodays.org or www.irs.gov/charities-and-nonprofits

