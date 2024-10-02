Rhode Island Receives Over $11 Million to Fight Opioid Crisis

In a bold move to tackle the opioid crisis head-on, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Seth Magaziner and Gabe Amo, announced a significant boost for Rhode Island—$11,363,011 through the federal State Opioid Response (SOR) grant, managed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

This hefty federal cash infusion aims to supercharge prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction programs statewide. Specifically, it will allow Rhode Island to ramp up access to life-saving naloxone—commonly known as Narcan—while also expanding recovery support for those grappling with addiction.

Over the next three years, the grant is designed to connect more residents to essential services, slashing the rate of prescription drug and opioid overdoses. Additionally, it will enhance data collection efforts, creating a public dashboard at PreventOverdoseRI.org (PORI) to track the effectiveness of these initiatives. And there’s good news: recent data indicates that accidental overdose deaths in the Ocean State are on the decline, dropping from 436 in 2022 to just 164 thus far in 2024.

“Too many families have lost loved ones to overdoses, and opioid addiction has shattered countless lives,” stated Senator Reed, a key player on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor-Health and Human Services. “This funding will fortify our coordinated response to addiction, reduce overdose rates, and make recovery accessible for more Rhode Islanders.”

Echoing Reed’s sentiment, Senator Whitehouse, the architect of the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, added, “The opioid crisis has taken a heartbreaking toll on families from all walks of life in every corner of our state. This federal funding will ensure that treatment, prevention, and recovery services reach those in need.”

Representatives Magaziner and Amo also expressed their support, with Magaziner stating, “This funding will save lives by expanding access to services for people in recovery and overdose prevention medication like naloxone.” Amo chimed in, “Today, I’m proud to stand with my delegation colleagues as we announce more than $11 million in federal funding to expand prevention, treatment, and recovery programs in our state.”

The opioid epidemic has been exacerbated by fentanyl—a potent synthetic opioid responsible for a staggering number of overdose deaths. In Rhode Island, a shocking 85 percent of overdoses last year involved some form of opioid, with 78 percent specifically linked to fentanyl.

But there’s a silver lining: Rhode Island has seen a 7.3 percent drop in accidental overdose deaths, marking the first decline in four years. This decrease is notably above the national average, where overdose fatalities fell by just 3 percent in 2023.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) commended Rhode Island’s efforts in streamlining naloxone distribution, noting that a new online ordering system has improved the accessibility of this critical overdose reversal drug.

Since 2018, Rhode Island has secured over $63.2 million in SOR funding, all aimed at combating the opioid crisis. As the state gears up for the next phase of this battle, the message is clear: help is on the way for those in need, and Rhode Island is determined to turn the tide against opioid addiction.

