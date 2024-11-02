Near Catastrophe: Newport Police Officers’ Armored Vehicle Sideswiped by Tractor Trailer on NC Highway

Tuesday, October 29 turned into a nerve-wracking day for two Newport Police officers, who found themselves in the crosshairs of a highway collision while transporting the department’s brand-new, specially armored van. The officers were en route from the manufacturer’s facility in St. Augustine, Florida, back home to Newport when disaster struck in North Carolina.

A massive tractor trailer sideswiped the Special Response Vehicle — purpose-built for active threats and emergencies — leaving it battered and bruised. Remarkably, both officers walked away from the crash, though the same can’t be said for the vehicle, designed by International Armored Group to withstand the toughest conditions. A local Dunn, NC, police officer happened to be behind the tractor trailer and caught the whole ordeal on dashcam.

October 29 turned into a nerve-wracking day for two Newport Police officers, who found themselves in the crosshairs of a highway collision while transporting the department's brand-new, specially armored van. The officers were en route from the manufacturer's facility in St.… pic.twitter.com/cogOiVJWiV — Newport Buzz (@NewportBuzz) November 2, 2024

“The vehicle performed as designed and likely saved lives, though sooner than anyone expected,” the Newport Police Department said in a statement. They also extended thanks to the North Carolina authorities for their quick response and support at the scene.

