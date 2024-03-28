Late RI Sports Commission Executive Director John Gibbons to Be Inducted into Sports ETA Hall of Fame

The Providence Warwick Convention & Visitors Bureau (PWCVB) proudly announces that the late John Gibbons, former executive director of the Rhode Island Sports Commission (RISC), will be posthumously inducted into the prestigious Sports ETA Hall of Fame.

Sports ETA, the premier trade association for the sports events and tourism sector, will pay tribute to Gibbons during the induction ceremony at the upcoming Sports ETA Symposium in April. Amongst three distinguished individuals, Gibbons will be honored with this lifetime achievement award, recognizing his profound and enduring contributions to the industry. This esteemed accolade acknowledges Gibbons’ remarkable impact on the sports events and tourism domain, as well as his significant involvement with Sports ETA.

Gibbons, who passed away last June at the age of 63, was renowned not only as a dedicated family man and friend but also as a visionary leader who spearheaded transformative initiatives within Rhode Island’s sports landscape during his tenure at RISC. His efforts were instrumental in attracting lucrative sporting events to the state, earning him widespread respect within the sports tourism industry. In tribute to his legacy, the PWCVB renamed its annual sports award as the “John Gibbons Sports Ambassador Award.”

