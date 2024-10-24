Obituary: Mary Ann Edwards (1935-2024)

Mary Ann (Tobin) Edwards passed away peacefully on October 22, 2024 and has joined her loved ones who have already left us, including her husband of 56 years, John “Duke” Edwards III; sister, Joan Reis; brothers John and James Tobin; brothers-in-law George Reis and Jack Brown; and nephews Christopher Brown and Patrick Tobin. She is also predeceased by her parents, John Tobin, and Mary (Nertney) Tobin, and stepmother, Mary (Kennedy) Tobin.

Born and raised in Newport, RI, Mary Ann knew its history well, especially that of the Fifth Ward and the cast of characters that comprised the Irish community over the decades. She was a 1952 graduate of St. Catherine’s Academy and worked as a telephone operator for New England Telephone. She and Duke lived in a variety of locations, including Cape Cod, Maine, upstate New York, and Maryland, before they settled back in Rhode Island – and Aquidneck Island – to establish J.G. Edwards Construction Company, where they worked together for more than 40 years.

Elected to the Portsmouth Town Council in 1994, Mary Ann served as president for several terms. She loved politics at any level and was involved in a number of local committees, always extremely proud to serve the town that she referred to as “God’s country.”

Mary Ann loved her family, friends, and furry companions. She was an avid needle-pointer, gardener, and reader who eagerly waited for her Sunday New York Times each week. She was an active member of Ida Lewis Yacht Club for over 50 years and enjoyed cruising with Duke to Maine and the Bahamas on their sailboat Airedale.

Mary Ann will be missed by many, including her two sons and daughters-in-law: John “Jay” Edwards IV and his wife Donna of Tiverton; and James Edwards and his wife Mary of Portsmouth. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren: John Edwards (Brittany); Kelsey Coletta (David); Mae Edwards; Daniel Edwards (Marisa); Matthew Edwards (Tatiana); Molly Mitchell (Ryan); and Colleen Moore (William). She also leaves great-granddaughters Amelia, Sloan, and Nora; her brother and sister-in-law Philip and Diane Tobin; sister Arleen Brown; and sisters-in-law, Estelle Tobin, Lizbeth Tobin, and Dianne Harrington; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also will be missed by Toby, her Portuguese water dog and faithful friend.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 26 at 9:00 AM in St. Barnabas Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in her memory to the Portsmouth Fire Department, 2300 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

