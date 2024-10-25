Rhode Island Rams Eye Historic Win Over Maine in Saturday Homecoming Showdown

The University of Rhode Island Rams, sitting at an impressive 6-1 overall and undefeated in conference play, are ready for a high-stakes showdown against longtime rivals, the Maine Black Bears, in their annual Homecoming game. Set to kick off this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Meade Stadium, the Rams enter as the No. 15/16-ranked team, and they’re bringing a lot of momentum from their recent victories. For Maine, who sits at 4-3 and received votes in the FCS Top 25 after their upset win over No. 5 Villanova, it’s a chance to reignite a century-long rivalry that dates back to 1911.

The clash marks the 102nd meeting between these teams, with Maine holding a commanding 62-36-3 all-time advantage. But lately, URI has been rewriting history, flipping the narrative in their favor with two back-to-back victories. Last season, they ended a quarter-century drought in Orono with a decisive 34-17 win, where the Rams dominated the second half defensively. In 2022, URI broke a 14-game losing streak to the Black Bears with a 26-22 victory, marking their first home win over Maine in more than a decade.

As the Rams prepare to take the field for this historic matchup, they’re celebrating more than just another game. Saturday’s clash is part of URI’s Homecoming festivities, an annual tradition since 1924 that draws thousands of fans to Meade Stadium. Over half a million fans have cheered for the Rams on this day, with Homecoming games marking some of the largest turnouts in URI’s history. Although last year’s Homecoming game ended in a 24-17 defeat to Richmond, the Rams previously notched back-to-back Homecoming wins in 2021 and 2022, including a dramatic overtime victory over Stony Brook.

Among the Rams’ notable players, sixth-year senior Tommy Smith has become a fan favorite with his versatility. Originally listed as a quarterback, Smith has seamlessly transitioned to the wide receiver role, scoring his first career touchdown as a wideout against Holy Cross. Now, he’s URI’s leading special teams tackler and a growing offensive asset, notching 148 receiving yards and a recent rushing touchdown.

The defensive side of the ball has been dominated by inside linebacker Cole Brockwell, who has quickly established himself as one of the top tacklers in the CAA. Averaging 9.4 tackles per game, Brockwell ranks 12th nationally. Last week, his nine-tackle performance was pivotal in URI’s takedown of No. 19 New Hampshire. The Westport native follows a family legacy, as his father, Mark, a URI Hall of Famer, and his uncle Kurt, both donned the Rams’ uniform.

As URI hosts Maine for this landmark matchup, the Rams’ faithful will be hoping to see their team not only win a third straight game against the Black Bears but solidify their growing reputation as a CAA powerhouse. With pride, history, and a potential playoff run all on the line, Saturday’s game promises to be one for the books.

