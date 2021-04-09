Lifeguard, Groundskeeper, and Facilities Attendant Positions Available at State Beaches, Parks, and Campgrounds

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is actively recruiting qualified lifeguards, groundskeepers, facilities attendants and other key staff to fill seasonal employment positions at state beaches, parks, and campgrounds during the 2021 recreation season. Rhode Island residents, ages 16 and older, are encouraged to apply.

Full-time lifeguard positions are available at state swimming areas, including saltwater beaches such as Misquamicut, Roger Wheeler, and Scarborough, non-surf beaches such as Goddard, and freshwater beaches such as Burlingame Campground and Lincoln Woods State Park. Flexible, 20-hour workweeks are available for lifeguard positions at our busiest swimming areas. Hourly rates for lifeguards range from $13.25 to $16.25 an hour, based on location and position level. All lifeguard candidates must have successfully completed courses and hold valid cards in lifeguard training, first aid, and CPR including infant, child, and adult.

DEM also is seeking groundskeepers, facilities attendants, and park rangers to work at recreational sites across the state. Groundskeepers maintain the grounds, paths, walkways and bikeways in and around the state parks, and hourly rates range from $11.50 to $12.00. Park rangers are instrumental to a safe and fun experience at DEM properties. They give directions to beachgoers and park users, help with crowd control, provide security checks for facilities, and are the first responders in the event of emergency. Hourly rates for park rangers range from $11.50 to $12.60. Facilities attendants maintain the cleanliness of restrooms at state parks and beaches, and the hourly rate is $11.50. Applicants for facilities attendant and park ranger I positions must be 16 years of age or older, and applicants to park ranger positions at levels II and III must be 18 years of age or older.

For a complete list of seasonal employment opportunities and to apply, visit www.riparks.com/employment. Most positions are full-time and include weekend and holiday hours. Applications must be completed online. Paper applications will not be accepted.

