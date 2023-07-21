Lila Delman Compass Associate Broker Cynthia Moretti Represents Buyer in Jamestown’s Highest Sale in Recent History

Lila Delman Compass, the leading luxury real estate brokerage in Rhode Island,announced Thursday that Associate Broker Cynthia Moretti represented the buyer in Jamestown’s highest sale since November 2021.

The remarkable transaction showcases the strength of the local real estate market and the exceptional service provided by Lila Delman Compass professionals.

The property, known as ‘Bayview,’ located at 24 Orient Avenue in Jamestown, achieved a closing price of $5,075,000. This sale represents a significant milestone for

Jamestown and underscores the allure of this waterfront community. The historic home, built in the 1870s and extensively expanded and improved over time, is an exquisite waterfront Gothic Revival residence. Boasting a private dock, three moorings, and breathtaking panoramic views of Narragansett Bay, ‘Bayview’ offers an unparalleled coastal living experience.

Associate Broker Cynthia Moretti, who represented the buyer in this noteworthy transaction, expressed her clients’ delight with their new Jamestown residence. “My clients are thrilled to be in Jamestown! After an extensive search for a waterfront home with a private dock, they discovered their dream property that their family can enjoy for generations,” said Cynthia Moretti.

Lila Delman Compass takes pride in being part of the #1 brokerage in the United States and Rhode Island, achieving the #1 ranking in transactions over $1 million and over $2.4 million in Rhode Island. With an unparalleled track record and a legacy of excellence, Lila Delman Compass has led Rhode Island’s luxury real estate market for the past decade.

