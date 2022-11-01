Lila Delman Compass Closes Highest Sale In Rhode Island This Year

Lila Delman Compass announced Tuesday the record sale of ‘Treasure Hill’, 2 Kidd’s Way in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, which recently closed for $17,700,000. This is the highest sale in Rhode Island this year according to data maintained by the RI Statewide MLS.* Furthermore, the transaction marks the second highest sale in the history of both Watch Hill and Washington County, following the private sale of 16 Bluff Avenue which sold for $17,750,000 in 2013.**

‘Treasure Hill’ is an elegant estate sited on the second highest elevation in all of Watch Hill. This one-acre coastal compound spans over 11,000 square feet, offers incredible indoor and outdoor living, and enjoys some of the most breathtaking vistas of the Atlantic Ocean available in Rhode Island.

Lori Joyal, Sales Manager & Associate Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill office, represented the seller in this transaction. Olga Goff of Olga B. Goff Real Estate represented the buyer in this sale. In 2021, Lori set statewide records, having individually closed $121,163,111 in sales volume and ranking as the top individual agent in the state for the third year in a row.†

The home has an open concept floor plan that includes a family / living room with a fireplace and an extraordinary kitchen. There are seven ensuite bedrooms, including the primary bedroom with a sitting room, fireplace, and exquisite bath all overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, plus an elevator that affords versatility. The old world charm on the walk out level features a grand pub room complete with a crafted curved corner bar, a tin ceiling, and a fireplace with granite surround and a cherry wood burled mantle. This level also enjoys a wine cellar with an ornamental wrought iron gate connected to a billiard / wine tasting room, plus an in-house gym with a sauna and full bathroom. The resort-like grounds offer a heated salt water gunite pool with cascading waterfall that overlooks the Atlantic. An extraordinary pool house with a curved bay window includes a full kitchen that is the perfect venue for summer gatherings. The stone and masonry work is unparalleled by any home in Watch Hill. Completing this magnificent coastal estate is a deeded right of way to the beach at the end of the driveway.

*Sale ranking representation and closing price information is based on information from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS for all sales for the period of Jan 1, 2022 – October 31, 2022. **Sale ranking history is based on private sale information and the RI MLS for the period of January 1, 1993 – October 18, 2022. †Agent ranking and sold dollar volume information is based on data from the RI MLS for period Jan 1, 2021 – Dec 31, 2021. The MLS does not guarantee and is not in any way responsible for its accuracy. Data maintained by the MLS may not reflect all real estate activity in the market. Lila Delman Compass is a licensed real estate broker and abides by Equal Housing Opportunity laws. All material presented herein is intended for informational purposes only. Information is compiled from sources deemed reliable but is subject to errors, omissions, changes in price, condition, sale, or withdrawal without notice.

