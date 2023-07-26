Lila Delman Compass Sales Associate Rosemary Tobin Facilitates Record-Breaking Sale on Block Island

Lila Delman Compass, the foremost luxury real estate brokerage in Rhode Island, announced Wednesday the recent achievement of Sales Associate Rosemary Tobin in representing both the buyer and the seller in the sale of 928 Coast Guard Road on Block Island. This extraordinary transaction stands as the highest sale ever recorded on Block Island, according to the Multiple Listing Service. The sale exemplifies the robustness of the local real estate market and underscores the exceptional service delivered by Lila Delman Compass professionals.

The property, with its captivating coastal charm, commanded a closing price of $6,650,000. This historic sale represents a landmark moment for Block Island, showcasing the enduring allure of this breathtaking waterfront community. Built in 2009, the stunning home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 and a half baths, and 4,545 square feet of luxurious living space. However, it is the expansive water views that truly elevate this property to extraordinary heights.

Sales Associate Rosemary Tobin played a pivotal role in orchestrating this significant transaction, skillfully representing both the discerning buyer and the astute seller. Her unwavering commitment to excellence and in-depth market expertise were instrumental in achieving this milestone.

“Lila Delman Compass is thrilled to have Sales Associate Rosemary Tobin as part of our exceptional team,” said Ryan Elsman, Sales Manager of the Block Island Office at Lila Delman Compass. “Her professionalism, dedication, and commitment to delivering outstanding results for her clients make her an invaluable asset to our brokerage.”

Lila Delman Compass takes immense pride in its standing as the #1 brokerage in the United States and Rhode Island. The brokerage has achieved this distinction by holding the top rank in transactions over $1 million and over $2.4 million in Rhode Island. For over a decade, Lila Delman Compass has consistently set the standard for luxury real estate in the region, building a legacy of excellence that continues to shine.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

