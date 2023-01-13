Lisa Marie Presley dead at 54

Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54 after suffering from a cardiac arrest Thursday morning, according to multiple outlets.

Presley was rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on January 12th in California after going into cardiac arrest.

Page Six reported that Lisa Marie had “coded multiple times” after her cardiac arrest and was in a coma.

Lisa Marie was the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

Presley had two children, actor Riley Keough and Benjamin Keough, with her former husband Danny Keough. She also had twin daughters with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

