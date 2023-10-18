Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass completes Avondale Road sale, marking 2nd highest transaction in Westerly this year

Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of 30 Avondale Road in Westerly for $6,500,000. Lori Joyal, Managing Broker of Lila Delman Compass’ Watch Hill Office, represented the Seller and facilitated for the Buyer in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the second highest sale in Westerly, year-to-date, – second only to the sale of 2 Ninigret Avenue, which also was sold by Lori Joyal.

A contemporary coastal home on 1.34 acres, 30 Avondale boasts 6 bedrooms and 3 full & 2 half baths across 5,208 square feet. The setting of this home is particularly unique, with front-facing water vistas and rear-facing views of a nature preserve and large field with horses.

“I pride myself on the highest level of client service and commit to doing right by them on each transaction,” commented Lori Joyal. “We are so fortunate to live on the beautiful coastline of Rhode Island that we are lucky enough to call home.”

Year-to-date, Lori Joyal ranks as the top individual agent Statewide, with over $73M+ in Rhode Island sales.

In Westerly, Lori has participated in 4 out of the top 5 sales this year.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

