RPL’s OnPoint Team Closes Sale of Historic Squire Chase Farm in Tiverton

Residential Properties Ltd. announced the sale of 228 East Road in Tiverton for $1.11 million. RPL Sales Associate Brian Janes of the OnPoint Team represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

The circa-1875 “Squire Chase Farm,” on the market for the first time in 46 years, is an impressive home and barn on 23.8 acres of farmland adjacent to 1,500 acres of conserved Weetamoo Woods. The other end of the property abuts Tiverton Four Corners with its galleries, shops, and restaurants. Farming and all manner of horse and cattle raising are possible on this rare and beautiful piece of “the farmcoast.”

Sales Associate Brian Janes, Broker Associate Laurie Ammann, and Sales Associate Kathy Santos are the OnPoint Team. From selling unique parcels of land and historic houses to finding dream homes for all sorts of buyers, Brian has a gift for matching people and properties. Throughout the South Coast of MA and RI, his more than 30 years of experience in conservation, open space acquisition, higher education housing, and residential real estate allows him to change his clients’ lives for the better.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

