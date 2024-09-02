Obituary: Walter “Jim” James Wesner (1941-2024)

Walter “Jim” James Wesner, 83, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Portsmouth, RI, peacefully transitioned in his sleep on August 28, 2024, in the St. Clare Home in Newport.

Born in Rolla, MO, he was the son of the late Adam and Elizabeth (Irwin) Wesner.

Jim graduated from The Ohio State University with a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering.

Jim was a devoted father and enjoyed spending time with his family. He lovingly taught his children hands-on skills that made them resilient and independent in life. Jim led the family on many outdoor excursions such as camping, boating, and travel. He and his wife, Justine (Iwaszczuk) Wesner, built a family camp in the western mountains of Maine and created many memories there with friends and family.

Jim dedicated over 34 years of his life as an engineer at Raytheon, where he began as an electrical engineer in the Manufacturing Division. He progressed to a software engineering position and retired in a systems engineering role. He made significant contributions to the field before his retirement.

As a faithful lifelong Catholic and a most recent parishioner at St. Barnabas Church, Jim found solace and community in his faith. He also devoted his time to volunteering as a Poll Worker and at the Audubon Society of Bristol, showcasing his commitment to community service.

In his spare time, Jim found joy in playing basketball whether it was with his children or his co-workers. He was an avid fan of the NBA, particularly the Boston Celtics and Larry Bird. Jim shared his love for sports and family by coaching his children’s baseball and CYO basketball teams. He had a passion for flying, leading him to become a licensed pilot, often taking to the skies in his beloved CESSNA aircraft.

His final days were spent around those who loved and cared for him. He will be remembered as a caring, gentle, fun loving soul with a wry smile and shiny bright blue eyes, always waiting to crack a joke.

Jim is survived by his children; David Wesner of Little Compton, Andrew Wesner of Middletown, Nicholas Wesner of Phoenix, AZ, his sisters; Mary DeWitt of Florida, Peggy Wesner of Pueblo, CO, and Kathleen Wesner of San Francisco, CA, and his grandson; Ezekiel Wesner of Tiverton.

In addition to his parents, Walter is preceded in death by his sister, Judy Bickar.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at St Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI.

Immediately following mass, burial will be held at Trinity Cemetery, 367 East Main Rd. Portsmouth. All are welcome.

Donations in his memory may be made to: St Barnabas Catholic Church, 1697 East Main Rd, Portsmouth, RI 02871.

