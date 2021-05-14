Mass Shooting in Providence: 9 Shot, 3 in Critical Condition

Nine people were shot in Providence Thursday night, 3 critically, in the city’s Washington Park neighborhood in the largest mass shooting in Providence history.

The shooting started at 6:47 PM on Carolina Avenue, According to Providence Police Chief Hugh T. Clements Jr.. The incident was a drive by gang related shooting with both sides discharging weapons. Clements believed that there may have been as many as 4-5 guns involved and the age range of the victims is 19-25.

Clements said that these are groups that the Providence Police are familiar with and that this was a targeted shooting. The shootings were not random.

All 9 are currently being treated at Rhode Island Hospital.

The latest on the shooting in Providence, RI this evening: pic.twitter.com/izv2C7FvUt — Bill Bartholomew (@BillBartholomew) May 14, 2021

Mass shooting in Providence: 9 victims. Chief Clements says they are “competing groups”. At least 2 dozen shots fired in what Clements says is the largest shooting in city history — Bill Bartholomew (@BillBartholomew) May 14, 2021

Update: 9 victims at this PVD shooting pic.twitter.com/Oh0o5KEt91 — Bill Bartholomew (@BillBartholomew) May 14, 2021

No arrests have been made yet.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 203 mass shootings in the US so far in 2021.

