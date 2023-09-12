Massachusetts man charged with fentanyl trafficking while possessing large-capacity magazine in Providence

Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Massachusetts man has been charged in Providence County Superior Court with drug trafficking and gun charges, including possession of a large-capacity magazine following his arrest by the Providence Police Department in January 2023.

On August 4, 2023, the office of the Attorney General charged Enmanuel Moran Gomez (age 24) of New Bedford, Mass., by way of criminal information, with one count of possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, one count of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, one count of possessing a firearm with intent to deliver cocaine and fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a large-capacity magazine.

As alleged in the criminal information, in late 2022, into January 2023, members of the Providence Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau conducted an investigation into suspected drug distribution by the defendant throughout Providence.

It is alleged that during their investigation, detectives surveilled the defendant at a home on Union Street where they observed him distributing narcotics. It is further alleged that detectives made controlled purchases from the defendant at that location.

As alleged in the criminal information, on January 26, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at the home on Union Street where they arrested the defendant and seized approximately 75 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, approximately 31.8 grams of fentanyl power, approximately 1.3 grams of cocaine, one Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun equipped with a 12-round large-capacity magazine loaded with 10 rounds, one fully loaded 18-round 9mm large capacity magazine, approximately $1,646 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on November 1, 2023, in Providence County Superior Court.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

