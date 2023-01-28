(VIDEO) Memphis police release body cam and surveillance video in beating death of Tyre Nichols

The city of Memphis has released police body camera and surveillance video showing the traffic stop and attack that led to the police beating death of Tyre Nichols.

Five former Memphis officers are charged with second-degree murder and other counts, including assault and kidnapping.

These videos were recorded on the evening of January 7, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. Video 1 is a police-issued body-worn camera near the intersection of Raines and Ross Rd. Videos 2, 3, and 4 are video footage at the second location, a residential neighborhood. Video 2 is from a pole camera and contains no audio. Videos 3 and 4 are police-issued body-worn camera videos. These videos have been redacted pursuant to T.C.A. § 10-7-501, et. seq. WARNING: The video contains graphic content and language. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video 3 from City of Memphis on Vimeo.

Video 4 from City of Memphis on Vimeo.

