Rhode Island Gas Prices Up 6 Cents

Rhode Island’s average gas price is up 6 cents from last week ($3.35), averaging $3.41 per gallon. Today’s price is 15 cents higher than a month ago ($3.26), and 4 cents higher than January 30, 2022 ($3.37). Rhode Island’s average gas price is 9 cents lower than the national average.

“January’s weather was relatively mild in much of the nation, which led to more drivers hitting the road. However, a return of wintery conditions in February may see a revival of seasonal driving patterns,” said Diana Gugliotta, Director of Public Affairs for AAA Northeast. “But with the cost of oil stubbornly hovering around $80 per barrel, drivers probably won’t catch a big break at the pump over the next week or two.”

AAA Northeast’s January 30 survey of fuel prices found the current national average to be 8 cents higher than last week ($3.42), averaging $3.50 a gallon. Today’s national average price is 33 cents higher than a month ago ($3.17), and is 14 cents higher than this day last year ($3.36).

Region Current Price* One Week Ago One Month Ago One Year Ago Rhode Island $3.41 $3.35 $3.26 $3.37 Massachusetts $3.43 $3.37 $3.36 $3.39 Connecticut $3.35 $3.28 $3.14 $3.51

*Prices as of January 30, 2023

The AAA Gas Prices website is your resource for up-to-date fuel price information. Search average gas prices by Regular, Plus, Premium and Diesel on National and State levels, as well as Metro areas.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!