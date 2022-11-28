Middletown Police Announce Annual Toy Drive

The Middletown Police Department announced their annual Holiday Toy Drive which will run from November 25th until December 20th. The department is seeking new unwrapped gifts, gift cards or monetary donations, which will be used to purchase additional gifts. These donations will ensure that less fortunate families from town have a happy and joyous holiday season. The department will be working in conjunction with the Middletown School District, local housing organizations, and DCYF to locate eligible families to receive these generous gifts.

If you would like to donate, there will be a drop box at the Middletown Police Department located at 123 Valley Road. There will also be drop boxes located at various school buildings throughout the district.

If you have any additional questions, would like to make a monetary donation, or know of any families that would benefit from this drive please contact Community Policing Officer David Guerriero at 401-846-1144 extension 7023.

The department would like to thank all that donate in advance for helping to spread holiday cheer throughout the community.

