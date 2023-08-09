Middletown Police Arrest Hit-And-Run Driver

The Middletown Police Department has arrested 42-year-old Frederick Williams of Rogers Lane in Middletown in connection with the hit-and-run accident that occurred on Monday August 7, 2023 at 9:55 pm on Renfrew Ave.

The arrest comes after the Middletown Police Patrol Division located the suspect vehicle parked on Marshall Lane with damage consistent with having struck a pedestrian including a dented hood and broken windshield. Additional investigation by the Detective Division led to information the Williams had been operating the vehicle at the time of the accident. Williams was interviewed by Detectives and admitted to being the driver of the vehicle when it struck the pedestrian.

Williams has been charged with Duty to Stop-Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury which is a felony. Williams will be held at the ACI overnight as a bail violator on previous charges, and arraigned in Newport County District Court on Thursday, August 10 th .

The victim of the hit and run remains hospitalized as a result of his injuries.

