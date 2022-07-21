Middletown Police Help Bring Down Multi-State Organized Retail Crime Ring

In response to a Staples retail store theft on March 21, 2022, the Middletown Rhode Island Police Department worked with law enforcement agencies throughout New England to dismantle an Organized Retail Crime group which impacted the East coast for over three-years where the group conducted printer ink thefts from Staples stores. During the investigation, Middletown Police detectives identified the primary suspect, 35-year-old California resident, Angela Maribell Montes who is the registered owner of a California-based business, “Ink for Less LLC.” Montes was arraigned in Newport Second District court on June 21, 2022. No plea was entered. She was held on $20,000 surety bail for the larceny charge and held without bail as a fugitive from justice from Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

The New England Organized Retail Crime Alliance assisted law enforcement by cataloging over forty incidents reported to multiple agencies spanning the Eastern United States. The New England State Police Information Network supported Middletown Police Detectives and coordinated with law enforcement agencies throughout New England to identify a second suspect, Cesar Ramses Martines-Ambriz. Although Martines-Ambriz was not charged by the Middletown Police, he has been tied to multiple Staples thefts throughout the Northeast.

The Retail Industry Leaders Association reported Organized Retail Crime activity during 2021 had an economic impact in Rhode Island which is responsible for:

➢ $213,959,136 in stolen merchandise

➢ $47,990,000 tax loss

➢ 5,044 jobs lost

Investigative assistance was provided by the Massachusetts State Police, New England State Police Information Network, New England Organized Crime Alliance, Attleboro MA Police Department, Fall River MA Police Department, Natick MA Police Department, Weymouth MA Police Department, Falmouth ME Police Department, and the Londonderry NH Police Department.

