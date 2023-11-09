Missing 5-year-old Providence girl’s body found in pond at Roger Williams Park

Providence Police have found the submerged body of a 5-year-old girl who was reported missing late Wednesday night.

Police said Naomi Thomas, of Providence, was found in the swan pond at Roger Williams Park around 4:30am Thursday morning.

Thomas was last seen on her family’s Ring Camera around 11:15pm Wednesday at their Babcock Road home near the park.

Police searched the area with K9s and drones before making the heartbreaking discovery. Thomas was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

” That’s a freak accident that’s a freak accident but we’re Christian we believe in God. We’re going to lean on the lord because you can’t do it yourself,” Fatu Dorley Cooper, the girl’s aunt, told NBC 10.

Thomas is believed to have been non verbal with Autism.

