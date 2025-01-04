Pawtucket Man Arrested In Connecticut After High-Speed Chase in Stolen Providence Police Cruiser

A Pawtucket, Rhode Island, man was arrested early Saturday after allegedly stealing a Providence police cruiser and leading officers on a high-speed chase that ended in Connecticut, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Jared Remson, was stopped after a pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 mph, according to Connecticut State Police.

The incident began around 2:30 a.m. when police were notified that the stolen cruiser was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 and crossing into Connecticut. State police spotted the vehicle near Exit 89 in Groton and attempted to pull it over, but the driver accelerated and exited onto Route 117.

As the pursuit continued, Ledyard police deployed stop sticks along Route 2A near Harris Fuller Road, successfully deflating the vehicle’s tires and bringing it to a stop.

Remson was taken into custody without further incident. He faces multiple charges, including reckless driving, first-degree larceny, engaging police in a pursuit, failure to drive in the proper lane, and interfering with an officer.

Authorities are investigating how the Providence police cruiser was stolen. No injuries were reported during the chase.

Remson was held in lieu of $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on January 6.

