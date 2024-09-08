New Era, Same Grit: Patriots Shock Bengals 16-10 in Mayo’s Coaching Debut

The New England Patriots kicked off the Jerod Mayo era in style with a gritty 16-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday. In a game that many expected would be a cakewalk for Joe Burrow and company, it was New England who walked away with a statement win, proving that even without Bill Belichick, the Pats are still a force to be reckoned with.

Jacoby Brissett, starting his first game as the Patriots’ new QB1, didn’t light up the scoreboard but did just enough to get the job done. He completed 15 of 24 passes for 121 yards and, while there were no touchdowns or picks, his steady performance kept New England in control. Brissett also showed off his legs, picking up 32 yards on seven carries, keeping the Bengals’ defense on its toes.

But the real star of the show? Rhamondre Stevenson. The bruising back tore through Cincinnati’s defense, racking up 120 yards on 25 carries and punching in a touchdown. His 4.8 yards per carry average kept the chains moving and took the pressure off Brissett.

On the defensive side, the Patriots smothered Joe Burrow all afternoon, holding the star QB to a pedestrian 164 passing yards. Burrow, who many expected to torch the Pats’ secondary, looked out of sync all day, and his offense failed to reach the end zone. Leading the charge for New England’s defense was Keon White, who announced himself in a big way with 2.5 sacks.

It wasn’t pretty, but a win’s a win, and beating the reigning AFC contenders is no small feat. New England is 1-0 and proving they’re not ready to roll over in the post-Belichick era.

Next up? A home opener against the Seattle Seahawks. The Patriots won’t be favored, but after Sunday’s gutsy performance, betting against them might be a mistake.

