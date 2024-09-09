Newport Festa Italiana Celebrates 30 Years of Italian Heritage and Cuisine

The Newport Festa Italiana Committee has unveiled the schedule for its 2024 festival, a vibrant celebration of Newport’s rich Italian heritage. Spanning from September 27 to October 17, this year’s festival promises to immerse attendees in the flavors, sounds, and traditions of Italy, offering a mix of cultural, musical, and culinary experiences.

Marking its 30th year, Newport Festa Italiana continues to honor the long-standing Italian traditions that have shaped the city’s history. From classic dishes to traditional music, the festival offers something for everyone, showcasing the heart and soul of Italy.

Event Highlights:

John Panaggio Original Ziti Night

Kick off the festival with a beloved tradition on Friday, September 27, at Vasco da Gama Hall. From 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., attendees can enjoy the iconic ziti dinner, available for dine-in or takeout. Proceeds benefit the Anna M. Ripa Memorial Scholarship Fund. Tickets are $30 for adults and $5 for children under 12.

CineFesta: Italian Film Screening

On Tuesday, October 1, the Edward King House Senior Center will host a screening of Loose Cannons (Mine Vaganti), an Italian film presented with English subtitles. A $5 admission includes refreshments for a cozy evening of Italian cinema at 7:00 p.m.

Italian Festival

The festival’s main event takes place on Saturday, October 5, at Vasco da Gama. From 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., visitors can enjoy performances by Italian folk band Calabria Bella, sample Italian delicacies, and browse artisan goods. Admission is free, with activities for all ages. In case of rain, the event will be held indoors.

Roman Catholic Mass

A Mass in honor of the deceased members of Newport’s Italian-American community will be held on Monday, October 14, at St. Joseph’s Church. This service, starting at 9:00 a.m., serves as a moment of reflection and remembrance during the festival.

Italian Heritage Parade

On October 14, Newport’s streets will come alive with vibrant floats, music, and the lively spirit of Italy. The parade, a cherished highlight of the festival, will begin at St. Joseph’s Church at 10:30 a.m. and proceed to the Columbus Monument for a special ceremony.

Post-Parade Luncheon

Following the parade, attendees can gather for a delicious Italian buffet at La Forge Restaurant. The luncheon begins at 12:30 p.m., with tickets available for $30.

The Sunday Sauce Challenge

A grand finale to the festivities, the Sunday Sauce Challenge on October 17 invites local cooks to compete in a celebration of Italian culinary heritage. The event, held at the Edward King House, will feature a tasting of the best homemade sauces. Admission is $10, with tickets available online.

Honoring Italian Heritage

“For three decades, Newport Festa Italiana has been a way to honor and preserve the deep Italian roots of our community,” says Diane McCaffrey, Chairperson of Newport Festa Italiana. “We’re thrilled to offer a dynamic lineup of events that celebrate the best of Italian culture and cuisine.”

For more information, visit newportfesta.org.

