New York Jury Finds Trump Guilty On All 34 Counts

In a landmark decision that has sent shockwaves through the political and business worlds, former President Donald J. Trump has been found guilty on all 34 counts in the Stormy Daniels hush money case.

The Stormy Daniels case revolves around allegations that Trump made a $130,000 payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to keep her silent about an alleged affair that occurred in 2006.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, made to porn actor Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election to keep secret her alleged affair with Trump a decade prior until after votes were cast. Trump denies the affair and has pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution asserted that business records were falsified in a scheme devised by Trump and his lawyer, Michael Cohen. According to prosecutors, these falsified records were intended to hide a payment made to silence adult film star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair before the 2016 election. On the witness stand, Cohen described a repayment plan that underpins the 34 charges: 11 falsified invoices, 12 falsified ledger entries, and 11 checks falsely documented as legal “retainers.” Nine of these checks were personally signed by Trump.

