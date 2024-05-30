Residential Properties Ltd. Announces Historic Sale of 66 Cooke Street for $4.2 Million

Residential Properties Ltd. (RPL) announced the sale of 66 Cooke Street on Providence’s East Side for an impressive $4.2 million. RPL Sales Associate Jim DeRentis, who represented the seller, proudly facilitated this notable transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this sale marks the fifth-highest home sale in Providence’s history. RPL continues to dominate the high-end market, having listed six of the city’s eight highest-selling single-family home sales ever recorded. In 2024 alone, RPL has listed 14 of the 16 highest-selling single-family home sales in Providence.

Built in 1928, this historic city estate on College Hill beautifully marries timeless charm with modern comforts. The 8-bedroom, 6.3-bath property, set on half an acre, exudes elegance and grandeur. The main residence features period details such as hardwood floors, ornate moldings, high ceilings, and seven fireplaces. The entrance foyer is flanked by a wood-paneled library and a private office with a half bath. The living room, with floor-to-ceiling windows, is spacious enough to accommodate a grand piano, while the formal dining room, seating 20 guests, overlooks a bluestone terrace and lush gardens. The second-floor primary suite offers a luxurious bath and a generous sitting room. The lower level includes a professional bar, media room, and wine cellar. Adding to the property’s historical allure is a carriage house with a well-appointed apartment, home gym, laundry facilities, and an oversized garage with ample space for several vehicles.

Jim DeRentis, RPL’s Top Producing Sales Agent, is the leading agent for sales over $1 million on the East Side and the only nationally ranked individual sales agent in Providence’s East Side. He has consistently achieved excellence, receiving the Circle of Sales Excellence Platinum Plus Award annually since 2011, when he was named Rookie of the Year. For the past nine years, Jim has been included on the REAL Trends list of “America’s Top Real Estate Agents” and in 2020 was named to “The 1000.” For three consecutive years, he has been the #1 individual agent in the state for transaction sides, achieving over $109 million in transaction volume. In 2022 and 2023, he was the top agent in the state for both volume and transaction sides. To learn more about Jim and to view his listings, please visit ThePVDRealEstateGuy.com.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

