Obituary: Winifred “Winnie” O’Brien Hofer (1951-2024)

Winifred “Winnie” O’Brien Hofer, 73, of Newport, RI, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2024, at home surrounded by her loving family and friends after a long, brave battle with cancer.

The eldest child of John and Elizabeth O’Brien, Winnie was born in Jersey City, NJ on June 26, 1951. She spent her childhood in Bayonne, NJ but during her last year of high school, Winnie’s family moved to Teaneck, NJ where she graduated in 1969. As a young woman, Winnie enjoyed the Jersey Shore, while also working, and hanging out in New York City. With a love and passion for the ocean, she was excited to relocate to Newport, RI in 1977 where she raised her two children. She was a well-known and beloved Insurance Agent for over two decades where she made many friends with her effortless customer service.

She enjoyed spending time with her close friends and family, had a great eye for interior design, along with a quick wit and a big heart. Winnie had a love for all living things but was especially fond of her longtime feline friend Libby who would be waiting in the window for her arrival home. She and her longtime boyfriend Joe Hutchison were inseparable, often seen out enjoying dinner at their favorite local restaurants and blending their respective families together, spending as much time as they could with their children and combined 13 grandchildren.

Winnie is survived by her partner Joe Hutchison of Newport, daughter, Candice Omberg (Ron) of Wolfforth, TX, son Dennis Hofer of Newport, brothers Terence O’Brien of North Ridge, CA and John O’Brien (Nollaigin) of Franklin Lakes, NJ, granddaughters Elizabeth, Fionna and Jacqueline Omberg, along with all of her loved nieces, nephews and a large extended family.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents John and Elizabeth, two brothers Michael and James O’Brien and sister Mary Conway.

Visiting hours will be held Thursday, July 18 from 4:00-7:00 pm at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, July 19 at St. Augustin’s Church, corner of Carroll & Harrison Ave, Newport at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, Main Rd (1/4 mile north of Tiverton Four Corners), Tiverton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Potter League for Animals, www.potterleague.org.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

