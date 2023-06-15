Newport Art Museum’s Next “Free for All Saturday” to take place June 24th, 11am – 4pm

Following up on it’s first highly successful, “Free for All Saturday” Event in April, Newport Art Museum will once again host a day of family-friendly activities inspired by three new exhibitions currently on view at the Museum: “Dress Code“, “Pride in Retrospect” & “Ana Flores: Shaman Ladders and Other Stories“. Activities for all ages include hands-on art-making, artist demonstrations, drop in educator-led guided tours, live performances, scavenger hunts and more.

As in April, the event is an opportunity to share the work of the Museum’s current Artist-in-Residence with the Newport community. Heather McMordie, the June Artist-in-Residence, will lead an activity perfect for nature lovers of all ages – Origami “Pockets” for Nature Walks. Participants will create a personal folded-paper organic specimen pocket designed to keep safe the flowers, grasses and seeds collected on nature walks. “Heather is an artist who explores soil science and environmental restoration in her art” said Cristin Searles Bilodeau, event organizer and Director of Community Engagement at the Museum, “so the workshop promises to be both educational and fun, with the goal of inspiring future hikes, close observation of the natural world, and specimen collecting.”

Museum admission is free, as are all activities that day, including: