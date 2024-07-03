Newport Charter Yacht Show 2024: A Resounding Success for Luxury Yachting

The Newport Charter Yacht Show, a hallmark of summer in New England, graced the docks of Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard from Sunday, June 23rd through Wednesday, June 26th. Over 15 luxury yachts arrived, signaling the readiness of yacht charter professionals—agents, owners, brokers, and captains—for four days of industry networking at the region’s exclusive event of its kind.

“Brokers, suppliers, charter managers, and especially captains and crew are the backbone of yacht chartering; they make the onboard guest experience amazing,” remarked Newport Charter Yacht Show Director Veronica Brown. The event, a tradition for over 35 years, brought these professionals together to showcase yachts, whether newly introduced to the charter market or updated since their last appearance.

Northrop & Johnson featured two notable yachts, including the 102’ M/Y Vivace. Known for its active participation in charter shows from Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas, Vivace aimed to impress brokers with its crew and amenities. “Vivace is a fantastic size for New England, offering luxurious accommodations for 10 guests and exceptional al fresco living areas,” said Lauren Littlejohn, Northrop & Johnson’s Charter Marketing Manager. The yacht planned a summer cruise from Newport to Maine, highlighting the region as a must-see destination for experienced charterers, particularly those from Europe.

Northrop & Johnson also showcased the 191’ M/Y Unbridled, the largest vessel registered, accommodating 12 guests. The show’s intimate setting, with dockside berths near the main event tent and vendor areas, facilitated maximum interaction between brokers and industry professionals, enhancing the quality time spent on each vessel and encouraging spirited participation in crew competitions.

“Participating in charter shows boosts bookings,” noted Jenny Mullen of Worth Avenue Yachts, which featured the 90’ Cheoy Lee M/Y Windward. She praised the show’s engaging competitions, which fostered camaraderie among crews and sparked creative ideas. Mullen also highlighted the importance of the American Yacht Charter Association (AYCA) Seminar, a vital educational opportunity for retail brokers to stay abreast of industry developments.

Windward, with three luxurious staterooms for six guests and a dedicated crew of four, was deemed perfect for a New England summer. “The captain’s vast experience in New England ensures an exceptional charter experience,” Mullen added.

The show also featured the 91’ S/Y Tree of Life, a renowned sailboat registered with Nicholson Yachts, making its first appearance at the event. Nicholson Yachts President Karen Kelly Shea expressed excitement about Tree of Life entering the charter market. Built in 1991 and meticulously maintained, the vessel planned to sail from Newport in June and then from Belfast, Maine, through October.

Nicholson Yachts also presented the 62’ M/Y Timeless and the 64’ M/Y Gem. Timeless, with local ties through its captain and chef, and Gem, a sleek Turkish-built Downeast style boat, each offered unique luxury experiences for six and four guests, respectively.

“The Newport Charter Yacht Show is welcoming and efficiently run,” Kelly Shea noted. “It’s an excellent opportunity to connect for charter sales not only in New England but globally. The AYCA Seminar’s educational sessions, covering topics from contracts to cyber security, are invaluable for navigating our industry.”

As the Newport Charter Yacht Show concluded, it left an indelible mark on all participants, underscoring the event’s significance in the world of luxury yacht charters.

