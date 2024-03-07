Easton’s Beach Bathhouses Closed for 2024 Season for Snack Bar & Carousel Demolition

The City of Newport announced on Thursday that, due to the demolition of the Easton’s Beach Snack Bar and carousel, there will be no bathhouses for the 2024 beach season. The City’s Recreation Department broke the news in an email on Thursday morning.

Hello,

As many of you are aware, demolition of the Snack Bar building and carousel building at Easton’s Beach is scheduled to be completed in the coming months. Due to the scope of this work the beach operation will use the entirety of the bath house structure as the working area for lifeguards and beach staff. Lockers will be used for storage of necessary equipment and staff belongings and the restrooms will be used for storage of larger equipment and the lifeguard first aid area. Most of the parking area under the bath houses will be used for storage of beach vehicles. Utilizing the bath house pavilion will allow us to operate away from the demolition containment area. Further, having the “permanence” of one location for the season will also eliminate the need to move in the middle of the peak season following completion of the demolition into an uncertain area of the lower rotunda as it will not be “move in ready”.

We will be offering the reserved parking hangtags to be renewed by all members at half price:

Newport Resident: $175

Senior Resident: $150

Non-Resident: $350

Senior Non-Resident: $300

The reserved parking hangtag will allow parking in Lot 2 as you have in the past. We will be adding the cost of the hangtag to your Community Pass account. When hangtags become available, we will send out a message with pick up instructions. Payment can be completed at the time of pick up or prior to in Community Pass. If you are NOT interested in purchasing a reserved parking hangtag for the 2024 season, please contact David Vieira at dvieira@cityofnewport.com or 401-845-5813.

Beach stickers will be sold at City Hall in the Collections Office and at the Martin Recreation Center (The Hut – 35 Golden Hill Street, Newport, RI). Currently stickers are available for purchase at both locations Monday – Friday 9am to 4pm or by mail. Please see the application for necessary documents and further instructions. Hours at the Hut will be expanded in the coming months. The seasonal beach sticker allows parking in Lots 1 and 3 only. Applications are available here: Easton’s Beach Seasonal Beach Pass Application.