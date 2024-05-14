Newport Comedy Series Welcomes Boston Comedy King Steve Sweeney to Newport Blues Café on May 16th

The Newport Comedy Series is set to bring another national headliner to the stage this Thursday, May 16th, at the Newport Blues Café in downtown Newport. Comedy fans can look forward to a night of laughter with the legendary Steve Sweeney, known as “The King of Boston Comedy.” A limited number of tickets are still available for this highly anticipated event.

Steve Sweeney has earned his place in the upper echelon of stand-up comedy with his rapid-fire delivery and relatable humor. His ability to connect effortlessly with audiences and transform everyday situations into comedic gold has garnered him a significant following and critical acclaim over his decades-long career. Sweeney has graced the stages of renowned comedy clubs across the United States and headlined numerous comedy specials.

Beyond the stage, Sweeney has made memorable appearances on popular television shows such as “The Sopranos” and “Rescue Me.” His filmography includes roles in well-known movies like “Me, Myself & Irene” and “There’s Something About Mary,” leaving an indelible mark on both television and film.

Joining Sweeney on stage will be Darren Rivera, known as “The Rice and Bean Joker,” who has been entertaining audiences for over a decade. Rivera has won WCCC Local Comic Standing and was a runner-up in The Funniest Comic in New England. His humor, which is sarcastic, witty, and drawn from his life experiences, promises to keep the audience laughing.

The show will be hosted by national headliner Mike Koutrobis, who will be fresh off filming his Comedy Special recording. Koutrobis, more than just a host, will ensure the laughs keep coming throughout the night.

Tickets for the Newport Comedy Series at the Newport Blues Café are priced at $29 and can be purchased at www.newportcomedyseries.com. Given the popularity of the performers and the intimate venue, tickets are expected to sell out in advance. Don’t miss this chance to see some of the best in comedy live in Newport!

