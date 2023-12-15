Newport Fire Department Responds to E-Scooter Fire in 6th Floor Apartment

Newport Firefighters responded to Donovan Manor on Wednesday for a report of lithium-ion battery fire in a sixth floor apartment.

Fire crews responded to the high-rise building shortly after 9:25 p.m. and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which originated from an e-scooter battery. Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke on the sixth floor and one resident was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with difficulty breathing. Firefighters were able to extinguish the battery fire and lowered the scooter out of the window via ropes and Ladder 1.

The incident comes in the midst of the holiday season and the Newport Fire Department hopes it will serve as a reminder for shoppers looking to purchase new battery powered mobility solutions and electronics.

Working in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the Newport Fire Department is also working to raise awareness about the risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and ways to minimize them.

“Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly found in the many devices and systems we use every day,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “With this greater use, however, we are seeing an uptick in related fires, prompting people to contact us frequently with questions about battery safety. In response, NFPA created the ‘Charge into Fire Safety’ campaign with information that helps answer these questions clearly and thoroughly, in one easy-to-find location.”

“The Newport Fire Department encourages residents to learn more about the hazards of lithium-ion batteries,” said Newport Fire Department Deputy Chief Christopher Mariotti “By better understanding how lithium-ion battery fires start, people can take the necessary steps to minimize associated risks and safely use their electronics and other devices powered by these batteries.”

NFPA and the Newport Fire Department, recommend these tips when buying, charging, storing, and using lithium- ion batteries to help prevent fires:

• Only purchase and use devices, batteries, and charging equipment that are listed by a nationally recognized testing lab and labeled accordingly.

• Use charging equipment that is only compatible with your device. To be safe, use only the charging equipment that is supplied with your device.

• Do not keep charging the device or device battery after it is fully charged.

• Do not put lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is always the best option. Take the batteries to a battery recycling location or contact your local waste department for disposal instructions.

• Stop using your device if the battery shows signs of damage, such as an unusual odor, excessive heat, popping sounds, swelling, or change in color.

• Only have device repairs performed by a qualified professional.

NFPA’s new campaign, “Charge into Fire Safety”, includes an expanded series of resources, guidelines, and information in response to the concerns fire officials have about the growing number of fires caused by lithium-ion batteries that power micromobility devices such as e-bikes and e-scooters, smaller electronics such as cell phones and laptops, and electric vehicles. As the use of these items has increased in recent years, so, too, has the number of fires associated with them.

Learn more about the “Charge into Fire Safety” campaign and download free safety tip sheets at nfpa.org/lithiumionsafety

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

