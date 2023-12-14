RPL Closes Sale of Oldest Home Sold in East Greenwich This Year

Residential Properties Ltd. announced Thursday the sale of 911 Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich for $626,000. RPL Sales Associate Mark Ryan proudly represented the seller as the listing agent in this transaction.

According to State-Wide MLS data, this is the oldest home sold in East Greenwich in 2023.

Built in 1767 and sitting on one acre overlooking a scenic pond and with attractive gardens, this historic yet modern East Greenwich Farmhouse offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and period allure to create a warm feeling of home. Fieldstone walls, five total fireplaces, and original wide-plank hardwood floors amplify the period allure. A spacious living area connects to an open study finished with dentil molding, while a railed rear deck lends an idyllic entertaining space overlooking the pond. Move down the walkway to the bonus studio-workshop and one-car garage area. A sprawling private yard offers endless inspiration with mature trees and plant life. Upstairs, the home’s three comfortable bedrooms and two full tiled baths provide fabulous retreats. Less than 10 minutes from the restaurants of Main Street and world-class golfing, this is an ideal blend of period design and perfect location.

The listing agent, Mark Ryan, is a proven-results producer with a deep knowledge of the Kent, Newport, and South counties. Prior to beginning in real estate investment nearly 20 years ago, Mark enjoyed success in the telecom sphere, writing $500 million worth of business with AT&T and Verizon. A native son of Cranston, he is pleased to share the joys of this special area with buyers and sellers. For more information on Mark and to view his listings, please visit MarkRyan. ResidentialProperties.com .

