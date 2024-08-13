Obituary: Claire Bowerman (1938-2024)

Claire Yvonne Bowerman, 85, of Middletown, Rhode Island, died on July 30, 2024. She was the wife of the late Robert Henry Bowerman. Born in Fall River, MA on October 25, 1938, she was the daughter of Joseph and Alice (Brunelle) Theberge.

Claire grew up in Fall River, MA and spent many summers on Block Island where her father owned a hotel. After high school, she attended Catherine Gibbs Secretarial School and took a position on the Newport Naval Base as a secretary. Soon she met Robert Bowerman and they married. They raised their two daughters in Newport and Middletown, and she worked in several jobs as a bookkeeper. She and Robert also maintained rental properties. During her adult life, she returned to school and earned her bachelor’s degree from Salve Regina College. Claire was a long time member of St. Mary’s Episcopal Church and worked in the former Thrift Store at the church. She later enjoyed part time work at the gift store at the Newport Art Museum. Claire and Robert enjoyed a competitive Bridge group for years, and spent quiet time completing crossword puzzles.

Claire is survived by her two daughters, Linda Bowerman and her husband Eric Grosskurth of Chapel Hill, NC, and Diane Bowerman and her partner Frank Oliva of Hoboken, NJ. She also leaves four grandchildren, Alex Grosskurth, Kevin Bowerman, Alice Bowerman, and Loreley Hoelzl.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 14 at 10:00am in St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 324 East Main Road, Portsmouth. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Churchyard.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

